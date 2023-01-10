French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will announce the French government’s pension reform plans on Tuesday, proposals that are likely to continue to spark controversy. President Emmanuel Macron insists that the reforms are necessary to save a system that is unsustainable in its current form. But many are not convinced.

The president and prime minister have taken turns defending the pension reform plans in interviews with the media, saying they are urgently needed to save a failing system.

“If we don’t approve these reforms, the current system will be in danger,” Macron told TF1 television in early December. Macron even used his traditional New Year’s Eve speech to say the measures must be enacted to ensure France’s pension system is financially viable for “decades to come.”

The centerpiece of the legislation will be raising the retirement age from 62 to 65, otherwise monthly payments will be reduced; a proposal that both the political opposition and the unions find particularly irritating, and which has sparked widespread protests and strikes.

Demonstrations paralyzed much of Paris in the winter of 2019-2020 before reform plans were temporarily shelved when Covid-19 hit France in earnest in the spring. One of the more moderate unions in France, the CFDT, stayed out of strikes, but now even the CFDT is vowing to call its members on strike to protest the raising of the retirement age.

The previous pension reforms are already being applied. The Touraine reform, voted under Macron’s predecessor, François Hollande, gradually extends the time of contribution to the system to 43 years (for those born in 1973 or later) before being able to retire with a full pension.

a byzantine system

The French pension system has often been called byzantine or convoluted by critics, partly because it consists of 42 different state-funded pension schemes. The pension system as a whole cost the State just under 14% of GDP in 2021.

But some of the government’s own agencies refute Macron’s claims that the current system would be moribund without urgent action.

According to a September 2022 report of the Pension Orientation Council (Conseil d’orientation des retraites), a state body, the pension system showed a surplus in 2021 (900 million euros) and 2022 (3.2 billion euros), although it predicted that the system would be in deficit on average over the next quarter century. According to the Council’s estimate, “between 2023 and 2027, the finances of the pension system will deteriorate significantly”, reaching a deficit of between 0.3 and 0.4 percent of GDP (or just over 10,000 million euros per year) until 2032. However, the Council estimates that from the mid-2030s it will gradually return to equilibrium, even without reforms.

A deficit of between 10,000 and 12,000 million euros per year is not necessarily excessive for a pension system whose total annual expenditure amounts to some 340,000 million euros. “The results of this report do not support the claim that pension spending is out of control,” the Council wrote. The report also notes that pension spending as a share of GDP is expected to remain stable at around 14% of GDP, before increasing to 14.7% in 2032.

According to Michaël Zemmour, an economist and pensions expert at Paris 1 University, the report makes it clear that the current system is not necessarily in danger.

“It has become a form of political discourse to exaggerate and dramatize the deficit issue, to say that it is urgent to reform the system, when in reality the deficit is rather moderate,” Zemmour said.

There will certainly be deficits, but not the kind that would require pushing back the retirement age.”

Zemmour noted that a document that France sent to the EU last summer describes how Macron plans to pay for proposed tax cuts with structural reforms to bring the national deficit below 3% – as required of EU member states – by 2027. “It’s not about saving the pension system, it’s about to finance tax cuts for businesses,” he said.

The only option, if all others are ruled out

Normally, there are three ways to reform a pension system: delay the retirement age, reduce payments or inject new funds. Macron has already ruled out both cutting pensions and injecting more money into the system, so all that remains is to increase the retirement age.

“Yes, it’s the only solution, but only when you’ve closed your mind to all the others,” Zemmour quipped.

In a blog post on December 2, Zemmour suggested five ways to add €12bn to the system by 2027, including ending certain exemptions to retirement contributions and reversing proposed corporate tax cuts. (which, according to him, would save 8,000 million annually from 2024).

“There are many other possibilities, such as getting more older people into the workforce, which would add them to the tax base, or asking top earners to contribute more,” Zemmour said.

Macron has argued that France has neither the highest retirement age nor the longest mandatory contribution period compared to its EU neighbors. And she is right. On average, the French continue to retire earlier than in many neighboring countries. According to the Pension Advisory Council, the average age at which the French begin to draw on their retirement funds it was 62.6 years for women and 62 years for men in 2019. That same year, the median age in Italy for both sexes was 63, 64 in Germany and 66 in the Netherlands, with women retiring from average a few months later than men.

Ironically, raising the retirement age can create financial insecurity for people at the end of their careers, according to Zemmour.

“When the retirement age is raised, many people who are already unemployed cannot find work towards the end,” he said. “…So many more people will be out of work for longer in the run-up to retirement. And that means a sharp increase in the number of people receiving social benefits, especially disability benefits.”

“This will be the situation faced by ordinary workers, not highly paid corporate executives,” Zemmour observed. “So there will be a longer period of financial insecurity leading up to retirement for those over 60 who are unemployed.”

This article was adapted from its original French version.