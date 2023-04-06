Macron’s pension reform | France prepares for new demonstrations

There were negotiations between the French government and trade unions on pension reform, but they ended in a deadlock.

in France prepare for new demonstrations on Thursday by the French president Emmanuel Macron against the pension reform. Negotiations took place between the government and trade unions, but they ended in a stalemate.

The trade unions are hoping for a large number of participants in Thursday’s demonstrations, as the protests have subsided recently, reports news agency AFP.

The French Constitutional Council will give its decision on the pension reform next week, Friday, April 14. The Council has the power to partially or completely repeal the law.

With the reform the retirement age would be increased from 62 to 64. Macron’s government and its prime minister Elizabeth Bourne pushed through the reform without a parliamentary vote in March.

The largest number of people, about 1.2 million, took to the streets on March 7. Demonstrations against the law have turned violent, and strikes were organized during the demonstrations.