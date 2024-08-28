WSJ: Macron in 2018 suggested Durov move Telegram headquarters to Paris

In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron offered Telegram founder Pavel Durov to move the messenger’s headquarters to Paris, but he refused. This writes The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources familiar with the discussions.

As the publication learned, the proposal was made during a previously undisclosed lunch. Durov declined. According to one of the newspaper’s sources, Macron even discussed granting the Telegram founder French citizenship.