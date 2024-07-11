Macron’s New Nightmare? The French Economy Has Skyrocketing Debt

In France for Emmanuel Macron the disaster of the European elections and the averted danger, with the corollary of an ungovernable country, of the recent legislative elections have marked a transition between the first and second half of 2024 that was nothing short of turbulent. Danger averted with effective barrage National Rally? It’s too early to say, there is a hot front that worries Paris, the economy. France will face between now and the end of the year the ordeal of the European infringement procedure for excessive deficit and this clashes with an internal context that will see the formation of the government after the vote go through a tough debate on the issue.

France, the massive spending programs of Le Pen and Mélenchon

Both the right-wing party of Marine Le Pen that the New Popular Front has among its men the symbol of the tribune of the radical left Jean-Luc Melenchon they promised massive spending programs to revive the French economy. In particular, the NFP, relative winner of the elections with 182 seats, proposed an increase in the minimum wage to 1,400 euros per month, the revaluation of pensions, the halt to the regressive reform of the Elysée and massive investments in green transition. The NFP is asking for the government for itself, the numbers say that it would need the support of the Macronian coalition for a cohabitation government. The Elysée would dream of a government that excludes La France Insoumise, Mélenchon’s Party, and the Le Penists by uniting all the moderate forces of the right or left, but the path is narrow.

The Left’s Agenda and Public Debt

What to do, then, with the left’s agenda? Mélenchon and his allies, from the Greens to the Socialist Party, foresee a spending plan of 150 billion euros over three years to be financed with a shock increase in tax pressure on the upper classes, with a maximum rate of 90% on incomes above 400 thousand euros. But the Montaigne Institute has calculated that the NFP program would cost 233 billion euros, 8 additional GDP points of public spending for a State that in 2024 will mark a deficit/GDP ratio of 5.1% against the 4.4% initially forecast. And that it will create 144 billion euros of public debt, also having to refinance 156 billion maturing, for a total of 300 billion euros, 10% of the debt, maturing or created in the year of maximum political instability of the country since the French May of 1968.

Meanwhile, public debt is already over 110% of GDP and there is a risk of a spiral effect due to accumulated interest. What will Macron do? Will he choose to keep the course straight, avoiding making concessions to progressives, with the risk of continuing an ungovernability that can further fuel the consensus for parties like La France Insoumise and the Rassemblement in the years to come? Or will he accept the challenge of governing with the entire left by accepting part of its spending programs? Both choices are problematic for the country. And over them hangs the Sword of Damocles of structural problems of even greater magnitude. The debt issue is the biggest.

But in France the real issue is private debt

There is a lot of talk about public debt, but in France the issue of private debt of citizens and businesses is equally heavy: the latter as a whole was at 268% of GDP in 2023, one hundred points more than Italyand added to the public one, it is almost 380% of Paris’ gross domestic product. A potentially explosive figure if the European lighthouse imposes on France a program of structural adjustment and austerity that is not suited to the political and electoral demands of citizens who voted en masse, net of the result at the polls, for the anti-Macron forces. A President who risks finding himself, ultimately, in the middle of a political pincer movement.