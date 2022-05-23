Damien Abad, the French Minister of Solidarity, Autonomy and Disability accused of rape by two women, proclaimed his innocence on Monday and assured that he has no intention of resigning from his post. “An innocent man should resign? I don’t think so,” said Abad, 42, in a brief statement to the press from Saint-Jean-le-Vieux, in the south of the country.

Abad, who received his portfolio on Friday from the president, Emmanuel Macron, and this Monday participated in his first council of ministers, denies “very firmly” the facts of which he is accused. “I have never raped a woman in my life,” added the conservative politician, who assured that all the sexual relations he has had in his life have been “mutually consensual.”

He also alleges in his defense that, due to his disability, it is physically impossible for him to commit the sexual violence attributed to him. The minister suffers from arthrogryposis, a rare congenital disease that affects the joints and reduces his mobility and causes deformations.

Despite the controversy, Abad has every intention of continuing in his position. He will also stand as a candidate in the legislative elections on June 12 and 19, in which he seeks to be re-elected deputy for the department of Ain, near the Swiss border.