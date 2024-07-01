Le Pen’s party leads the election with 33.2% of the votes and should approach the absolute majority of seats in the National Assembly

The French right emerged victorious in the first round of elections for the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, this Sunday (June 30, 2024). RN (National Regroupment, right), Marine Le Pen’s party, and its allies had 33.2% of the votes, according to a projection by the Le Monde. The polls closed at 8pm (3pm Brasília time).

The percentage allows the party and its allies to occupy 297 of the 577 chairs. That is, a number greater than the absolute majority of 289. The total is necessary for the party to be able to nominate its candidate for the post of prime minister. Jordan Bardella, 28, leader of the RN with Le Pen, is the favorite.

Next is the NFP (New Popular Front), left-wing coalition assembled to defeat Le Pen’s group. The 28.1% achieved in the election, according to the estimate, indicates that the NFP should take 159 seats.

The group is made up of the following parties:

PS (Socialist Party);

EÉLV (Europe Ecology), the Greens;

PCF (Communist Party of France); It is

LFI (Unsubmissive France).

The center coalition Together, of which Renaissance, President Emmanuel Macron’s party, is part, won 21% of the votes. Must take care of 70 seats.

Read the projection of seats by party:

National Regroupment (right): 297 seats

New Popular Front (left): 159 seats;

Together (center): 70 chairs;

Republicans (right): 20 seats;

others on the left: 12 seats;

others on the right: 8 seats;

others in the center: 6 chairs;

Regionalists (various): 3 seats

Reconquista (right): a chair;

independent (various): a chair.

LE PEN CELEBRATES

In a speech, Marine Le Pen said that Macron’s bloc is “practically eliminated”.

“To start this alternation, to carry out the reforms that the country needs, we need an absolute majority so that Jordan Bardella is, in 8 days, appointed Prime Minister by Emmanuel Macron”he stated.

The deputy was re-elected in the 11th electoral district of Pas-de-Calais, in the north, with 58.04% of the votes. She defeated Samira Laal (New Popular Front, left) and Dorian Lamy (Together), with 26.05% and 7.58% of the votes, respectively.

UNDERSTAND

The 2nd round will be held next Sunday (7.Jul).

To be elected in the 1st round, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of votes and more than 25% of the support of registered voters.

If the election does not have a winner in the 1st round, a 2nd round is held, with all candidates who received more than 12.5% ​​of the votes from registered voters being eligible to participate.

However, if 60% of voters or more vote in the 1st round, the threshold to participate in the 2nd round increases to 21% of the votes.

MACRON DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT

Macron’s dissolution of Parliament was announced after his Renaissance party was defeated by Le Pen’s party in the European Parliament elections.

According to Macron, the measure was necessary to allow the French population to choose their rulers.

French citizens vote for their representatives in the National Assembly from their respective constituencies spread across the country. There are 577 zones, each with 1 seat in the Assembly.

