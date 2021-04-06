From Amiens to the Elysee Palace with an eye on the 2022 presidential elections. Five years have passed since Emmanuel Macron launched on April 6, 2016 in his hometown of Amiens, the political movement En Marche! (En Marcha): “a movement that will be neither right nor left,” promised then Macron, at that time young Minister of Economy of the socialist president François Hollande.

In March it was transformed into a political party and was renamed La República en Marcha. Hollande did not run for reelection. François Fillon, candidate of the right, played in the first round. And Macron ended up winning the 2017 presidential elections, becoming the youngest president in the history of the French Republic, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen by 66.1% of the vote compared to 33.9% of the vote. your adversary.

«Exactly five years ago, En Marcha was born. Five years of combat, five years of mobilization, five years of ideas, five years of reunions … But above all, five years of commitments, “wrote Stanislas Guerini, leader of La República en Marcha, on Twitter, coinciding with the fifth anniversary. Guerini thanked the “marcheurs” (the name given to the supporters of Macron’s party) for these last five years of commitment and was convinced that they will continue to show it “in the coming years.”

Macron’s party celebrated its fifth anniversary of its founding on Tuesday without great pomp due to the health restrictions in force due to the covid-19 pandemic. And he was content with a virtual meeting with his eyes set on the next two electoral appointments: the regional and departmental elections in June and the presidential elections in 2022.

Five years after its creation, La Republica en Marcha has failed to unify a large part of the left and the French political center and become that great movement beyond the parties that it aspired to be when it was founded.

43% of the French consider that Macron is on the right, 32% of the center and 16% of the left, according to an Ifop poll for the Sunday Le Journal du Dimanche, published last September. In 2017, many Socialist voters voted for Macron in the first round.

Another of the great problems of La República en Marcha is that it is a new and personalist party. Unlike other traditional parties, more anchored in their electoral fiefdoms, Macron’s party has little presence at the local level.

In 2017, driven by Macron’s victory in the presidential elections, the party won 308 seats in the legislative elections of the 577 that the National Assembly has. Currently, there are 266 deputies from La República en Marcha in the lower house, as there have been a few defections.

Macron’s party was the second most voted party in the 2019 European elections with 22.42% of the votes compared to 23% of National Regrouping, Marine Le Pen’s ultra party. The Republic on the March also suffered a strong electoral setback in the 2020 municipal elections, failing to conquer any major city or stop the advance of the Greens.

Macron, who has not yet officially announced his candidacy for 2022, has so far had a rather complicated presidency with the protests of the “yellow vests”, the transport strikes, the wave of terrorist attacks and the coronavirus pandemic, among other challenges. .

Only 41% of the French are satisfied with their work, according to a recent survey. Despite his unpopularity, Macron has more support than Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, who, at this point in their term, had 19% and 31% support respectively.

In France, everyone takes it for granted, except for last-minute surprises, that in 2022 the Macron-Le Pen duel will be repeated in the second round of the presidential elections. If the elections were held today, Macron would get 53% of the votes compared to 47% for the far-right leader.