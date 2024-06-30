Sky News: Macron’s adventure with early elections was a fiasco

French President Emmanuel Macron’s “great gamble” with early parliamentary elections is likely doomed to failure, writes Sky News correspondent Adam Parsons.

“His logic was that the nation would somehow come to its senses and turn away from radical politics in general and the National Rally in particular,” he said.

According to the journalist, before the elections to the European Parliament it was clear that Macron’s bloc would probably suffer defeat, losing to the right-wing alliance.

Earlier, Macron expressed concern about the strengthening of the positions of far-right parties in Europe.