Senator Klimov: Macron seeks dialogue with Putin to improve his rating

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to once again enter into dialogue with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in order to improve his rating. This opinion was shared by Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

“Macron has a low rating, and, apparently, in order to raise it and at least somehow intercept the audience of those who are his opponents, he suddenly remembered that he has the opportunity to call Moscow,” the senator explained. According to him, such attempts to win over more representatives of the electorate look pathetic.

Klimov wondered how a dialogue with Macron could be useful for Vladimir Putin. He noted that contacts were interrupted on the initiative of the French side; in addition, in Paris they threatened to send a military contingent to the zone of special military operation (SVO) to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“He himself framed our senior officials. He also failed the elections of his own party during the voting period for members of the European Parliament. And now in his country the elections he announced are being held ahead of schedule,” Andrei Klimov added to the list of reasons.

Earlier, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of a conversation between Putin and Macron. According to him, Moscow considers the line of “curtailing relations” with Paris to be wrong.