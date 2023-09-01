The controversial pension reform promoted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, which generated months of protests in the streets until its adoption by decree last April, progressively enters into force from this Friday (1st), increasing the minimum age of retirement from 62 to 64 years.

This postponement will be staggered until 2030 at the rate of one quarter per year, so that generations born after 1968 will have to retire at least 64 years of age.

The reform, whose declared objective is to reach the financial balance of the pension system at the beginning of the next decade, also implies an acceleration in the extension of the contribution period necessary to receive a full pension, from 42 to 43 years.

The passage to 43 years was already foreseen in a previous reform proposed by the government of Socialist President François Hollande (2012-2017), but it will be brought forward to 2027.

To make it more socially acceptable and to mitigate the effect on those who started working very young (usually with little education), who are in a worse situation, Macron’s Executive conceived a device called “long careers”.

This mechanism allows for early retirement – at age 63 – for those who started working at 21 or younger, while those who started working at 16 will be able to stop at 58.

Citizens who have not completed the full contributory period and intend to receive the full pension will have to wait until they retire at age 67, as has been the case until now.

The reform will provide for a reassessment of the lowest pensions, with up to an additional €100 per month for those who are entitled to the full pension, and who seek to ensure that 85% of the minimum wage is paid.

Around 1.7 million current pensioners and around 200 thousand of those who retire each year will benefit, that is, approximately a quarter of the total.

On the other hand, most of the special regimes that existed will disappear. This means that the retirement age will become that of the general regime.

However, some high-risk jobs in the public sector (such as police and firefighters) or that entail particular stress (hospital workers) will maintain the possibility of retiring earlier than others, but with a progressive delay of two years compared to to the current situation.

Thus, for example, police officers will be able to retire at age 54, instead of 52, as long as they have contributed for a certain period described in the norm.

The protests, some violent, against the reform brought together all the unions in the country, as well as the left-wing opposition.

The right was also clearly against it, although it kept its distance from the organization of street demonstrations that managed to attract between 1.28 and 3.5 million people – according to different sources – at the height of the movement on March 7th.