Emmanuel Macron used the stage of the World Economic Forum to present himself as the representative of an optimistic, combative and future-oriented Europe in the absence of the German Chancellor. In doing so, Macron set a counterpoint to the often torturous debates about Europe's lasting weakness, which in many conversations in Davos is unfortunately equated with Germany's frightening weakness. Macron barely mentioned Germany and instead praised France's economic progress.

The impression has been widespread in Paris for some time that the fragmentation of the world in combination with a completely irrational national energy policy has permanently shaken Germany's economic model and thus its supremacy in the European Union, while in Berlin, with regard to France, the focus is primarily on one very high national debt is referred to.

The stories circulating about obvious jealousies between Macron and Scholz are now legion. It should actually be known in Paris as well as in Berlin that you can't get anywhere in this way.

Self-destructive Russophilia

Macron's Davos speech contained a message that deserves to be taken up across Europe: Europe is gambling away its future if, like a rabbit before a snake, it fears a second term in office for Donald Trump and a further advance of populists and extremists at the ballot box looks. Instead, Europe would have to reflect on its strengths, pool them, confidently represent its interests to the outside world and, at home, turn decisively against those who are looking for a future in the national wagon fortress – and one would have to add for Germany: in self-destructive Russophilia.

A strong and self-confident Europe cannot be built on words alone. If Macron demands that Europe make a contribution to peace in the Middle East and absolutely help prevent Russia from winning the war against Ukraine, he will not encounter any resistance in the Federal Chancellery. On the contrary, German military aid to Ukraine significantly exceeds that of France.







Macron's belief that the best contribution to combating populism is the creation of well-paid and secure jobs is probably also shared in the Chancellery. And this after the SPD has learned to its detriment over the years what it means at the ballot box when one is perceived primarily as a party of transfer recipients and no longer as a party of employees.

Berlin and Paris should finally come together

However, the economic revival of an aging and crusted continent is no small feat; It will require Germany and France in particular to have the courage to make changes. In Paris and Berlin, people are looking with shining eyes at Joe Biden's expansionary financial policy (which may not be of much help to him in the election campaign).

Instead of pondering endlessly and without consequences about the debt brake (Berlin) or Eurobonds (Paris), the completion of the common internal market, which has long been rightly demanded by the economy and blocked by governments, should be resolutely pushed forward. Europe does not lack private capital to finance necessary investments, but it lacks a capital markets and banking union that would greatly facilitate the efficient use of capital. Completing the internal market also required decisive deregulation and a reduction in bureaucracy.

For this to happen, despite all the progress made, there would have to be more trust in the performance of markets in France. In Germany we would have to finally say goodbye to the intellectual limitations of a discourse that interprets Europe primarily as an event for the plundering of Germany by southern Europe.







It is probably no coincidence that Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel used this year's World Economic Forum to signal openness towards the banking union. Rather, Germany inflicted the worst wounds on itself when it arrogantly refused to listen to warning voices from Europe: for example in energy policy, but also in migration policy from 2015.

Maybe Europe needs an occasional boost like Macron's speech. Above all, words must be followed by convincing actions. And Berlin and Paris should finally come together.