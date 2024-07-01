The main opponent of the French president also celebrates the likely victory of her party in the legislative elections

The deputy of National Assembly of France Marine Le Pen (Rally National, right) stated that the “macronist bloc is practically eliminated” after the 1st round of legislative elections. The statement was made in a speech celebrating his re-election and the good performance of his party in this Sunday’s election (June 30, 2024).

“On this June 30, 2024, in the country, hope is reborn. On July 7th, mobilize so that the people win”he said, according to Radio France. Projections indicate that the right-wing party should win the 1st round, with 34% of the votes.

The representative of RN (National Regrouping) was re-elected in the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais, in the north, with 58.04% of the vote. He defeated Samira Laal (New Popular Front, left) and Dorian Lamy (Together, Macron’s centrist coalition), with 26.05% and 7.58% of the vote, respectively.

Le Pen is the main opponent of French President Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance, center). The two contested the country’s presidential elections twice, in 2017 and 2022, with Macron winning.

2ND ROUND AND PRIME MINISTER

The deputy also stated that the French “demonstrate the desire to turn the page” and that the 2nd round, which will be held next Sunday (7.Jul), “will be decisive”.

Le Pen also showed support for the nomination of Jordan Bardella, her party colleague, for Prime Minister of France.

“To start this alternation, to carry out the reforms that the country needs, we need an absolute majority so that Jordan Bardella is, in 8 days, appointed Prime Minister by Emmanuel Macron”he stated.

On her profile on X (formerly Twitter), Le Pen thanked voters and celebrated the victory.