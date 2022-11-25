CCTV: Macron’s meeting with European entrepreneurs was a clear signal to the US

A banquet for European entrepreneurs hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron served as a clear signal to the United States of Europe’s intention to defend its national interests and autonomy. Such an opinion expressed contributor to China Central Television (CCTV).

The article says that it was not just a dinner for business representatives, but “a bitter attempt to keep them in France.”

European countries are trying to get rid of their habit of “dancing to the tune of the United States” and are looking for ways to strategic autonomy. The banquet at the Elysee Palace was a clear signal China Central Television

So, against the backdrop of EU concerns about the relocation of local industrial enterprises to the United States, Macron tried to send a signal to businessmen: “stay, don’t leave,” CCTV explains.

At the same time, a growing number of European leaders see the “true US calculation” in using the crisis in Ukraine to weaken Europe’s strategic autonomy, as well as profiting from the energy crisis and the displacement of European industry.

US government announces subsidies for manufacturing

The fears of Macron and Europe as a whole are connected with the American package $369 billion in subsidies and tax credits to support US green businesses. The law, due to enter into force on January 1, provides for tax cuts and benefits in the field of energy supply for enterprises opening in the United States.

In Europe, they are confident that the law will encourage companies to transfer investments from Europe and will encourage people to “buy everything American.” Thus, the authors note, Germany is already “in a state of open panic”, as several of its leading companies in the face of rising energy prices curtail domestic operations in order to invest in other countries.

If this spat gets out of hand now, it will lead to a trade war. Politico

Svein Tore Holseter, CEO of Yara International, a large Norwegian fertilizer company, told The Wall Street Journal that it could be difficult for European producers to remain competitive in the current gas prices and stimulus measures currently being offered by the US government.

As a result, executives say the balance is increasingly tilting in favor of the United States, especially for companies with projects in chemicals, batteries and other energy-intensive products. The Wall Street Journal

Europe is trying to fight the US

Columnists Hans von der Burchard and Clea Colcutt, in an article for Politico, expressed the opinion that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are ready to resort to a trade war with the United States if necessary.

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron reached an understanding on several issues: growing concerns about unfair competition from the US and the potential need for Europe to strike back Politico

It is noted that, despite the differences, Macron and Scholz are of the opinion that the European Union (EU) will have to take action if Washington advances the Inflation Reduction Act, observers emphasize.

The EU’s first retaliatory move could be a symbolic protest at the World Trade Organization, but the clash could easily escalate into tariff battles, Politico notes.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, also said earlier that Brussels is ready to take retaliatory measures in the interests of its own producers.

We listed nine issues and sent a letter regarding very specific items that we believe are contrary to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Thierry Breton

According to him, either the issue will be resolved, or Brussels will have to apply to the WTO and come up with retaliatory measures.