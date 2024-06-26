Anne-Clair Legendre, Advisor to the French President for North Africa and the Middle East, praised the pioneering role of the United Arab Emirates in laying the foundations of a world order in which peace and the spirit of harmony, tolerance and human brotherhood prevail by pursuing peace diplomacy and employing all of the state’s material and political capabilities to bring viewpoints closer together and reduce the intensity of conflicts. Extending a helping hand to victims of crises and rebuilding stricken areas in various regions.

#Macrons #advisor #praises #UAEs #pioneering #role #establishing #peace