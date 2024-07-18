LMacronist Yaël Braun-Pivet was re-elected this Thursday as president of the National Assembly after achieving a narrow margin of votes in the third round, which was decided by relative majority.

According to the criteria of

Braun-Pivet won 220 votes, while communist André Chassaigne got 207 and far-right candidate Sébastien Chenu got 141.

In a very fragmented Chamber, this simple majority victory of Macronism – achieved with the support of conservative deputies – It is a major setback for the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front (NFP)which, as the force with the most seats, claims the ability to govern.

French President Emmanuel Macron Photo:EFE Share

Why is this a key vote?

The vote triggered intense pre-negotiations between political parties in a tense atmosphere as France prepares to host the Olympic Games which begin on July 26.

The outcome of Thursday’s vote is crucial because it will provide a first glimpse into the alliances that could be created between parties to form a majority and thus influence the formation of a new government.

The two-round legislative elections on June 30 and July 7 left the House fragmented, with no party or coalition winning an absolute majority of 289 deputies.

The NFP, a left-wing alliance that includes socialists, communists, environmentalists and the radical left of La France Insoumise, came in first with 193 deputies, ahead of Macron’s centre-right alliance (164 seats) and the far right (143).

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called early legislative elections after the far-right French party won the European elections on June 9.

In the first round of the three possible rounds for the election of the Assembly president, the communist André Chassaigne, candidate of the left-wing alliance NFL, came first; and in the second, after the withdrawal of two candidates allied to Macron’s party, the candidate of the ruling party came first, but without an absolute majority, forcing a third round in which she was finally elected.

Why is the position of President of the French Assembly important?

The role of President of the National Assembly consists primarily of organizing and moderating debates, But as the fourth most important person in the country, he also enjoys some key constitutional powers.

Meanwhile, the NFP, which won the legislative elections but did not have an absolute majority, has so far been unable to propose a common candidate for prime minister, in a context of disagreement between La France Insoumise (radical left) and the Socialists.

Shortly before the opening of the new legislative session, several hundred people gathered in central Paris, called in particular by the CGT union, to “monitor” the National Assembly and demand that the election result be “respected.”