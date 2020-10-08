The former minister with fourteen undeclared parallel terms has decidedly sacred memory problems. According to Liberation, the short-lived High Commissioner for Pensions Jean-Paul Delevoye, who resigned on December 16, 2019 following the revelations of these multiple hidden positions, would have lied on another point of his declaration of interests. On the document he sent to the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life, the architect of the reform towards a points-based pension system does not declare any activity between September 2017 (date on which he was appointed High Commissioner). to the Pension Reform, but without yet having the status of Minister) and January 2018. However, his contracts show that he was paid by the IGS group, specializing in private higher education, without interruption, from July 15 2016, for a monthly salary ranging between 5,000 and 8,250 euros gross. Under “Consultancy activities” and organization of “Meeting days”, without further details.

Release claims that Jean-Paul Delevoye received official accommodation – a 66 m2 apartment in a Haussmann building in the 17th arrondissement of Paris – which does not appear in his employment contract with IGS. The lease, consulted by the daily , would have been signed by Roger Serre, general delegate of the group, in October 2017. Date on which, let us remember, Jean-Paul Delevoye is not supposed to work for this structure, according to his own declaration of interests. As for the official tenant of said accommodation, it is the Association for the Development of Professional Integration, a structure attached to IGS.

It remains to be seen why Jean-Paul Delevoye failed to declare his activity within IGS between summer 2016 and early 2018 and in what capacity he benefited from housing. As a reminder, the former Chiracian was only elevated to the rank of minister in September 2019. It was only from that date that his parallel mandates violated the Constitution. Before that, not being part of the government, the combination of the office of high commissioner and the private sector was more a matter of ethics than of law. So why lie?