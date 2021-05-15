More than 90 retired French police officers wrote an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron about the failure of the country’s security situation. This announcement follows two appeals from active military and retired French generals with similar content. Valeurs Actuelles reports.

The ex-policemen said that the country’s authorities should correct the “extremely serious situation in terms of security and public order” in France and take measures to “reconquer the country.” In some regions of the country, laws are no longer in force, and “aggressive minorities” are challenging state authority, according to former law enforcement officials.

Earlier, a group of active French military personnel supported an open letter written by retired generals to the republic’s authorities warning of a civil war. The military noted the increase in violence in the cities and villages of the country and pointed out that “hatred of France and its history is becoming the norm.” In their opinion, “the civil war is already smoldering in the country.” “Act <...>… We are talking about the survival of our and your country, ”they urge the authorities.

The first letter from retired French generals warning that France was on the verge of a civil war with “hordes of Islamists” was published in April. It says that the Islamists seize entire regions of France and establish their own rules there, contrary to the country’s constitution. Inaction can lead to social upheaval and civil war, which could result in thousands of victims, the generals say. After the brutal murder of a Tunisian police officer, the letter was signed by thousands of military personnel, including active ones.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the generals’ letter, comparing it to the unsuccessful coup of the French military in Algeria in 1961, caused by the decision of the then French leader Charles de Gaulle to grant the African country independence.