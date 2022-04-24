Monday, April 25, 2022
Macron would win French elections, according to first exit polls

April 24, 2022
Elections France

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the French presidential candidates.

Photo:

PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP

Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the French presidential candidates.

The far-right candidate Marine Le Pen would have received between 42% and 45% of the votes.

The French president, the liberal Emmanuel Macron, would win the elections in the second round of the presidential elections in France with between 55% and 58% support, reported the Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique based on four exit polls prepared by French opinion institutes.

The far right candidateMarine Le Pen would have received between 42% and 45% of the votes, adds this Belgian news site, which also reminds that these results are only indicative and could change.

Although French law prohibits the dissemination of polls, partial recounts or estimates before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, foreign media and in particular the Belgian media, which are following the presidential elections in the neighboring country with great interest, are not subject to this restriction.

News in development….

EFE

