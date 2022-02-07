French President Emmanuel Macron, following talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said he was concerned about the draft of a new constitution for Belarus. His words lead RIA News.

“I told President Putin that I was concerned about the draft constitution of Belarus, where it is proposed to remove two fundamental provisions,” the French leader said.

Macron also said that he was concerned about the words of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus, but noted that during the talks in Moscow, Putin reassured him about this. “I want to say that President Putin has reassured me in this regard,” the French leader said.

The referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Belarus will be held on February 27, 2022. Belarusians are offered extensive political reforms, including the creation of a new permanent body of power – the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. If the amendments to the Constitution are adopted at a referendum, it will be able to be headed by the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko.