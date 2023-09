Sunday, September 24, 2023, 10:03 p.m.







The French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Sunday the withdrawal of French troops from Niger, a former French colony until its independence in 1960, and the return to Paris of its ambassador, Sylvain Itté, after the coup d’état that overthrew his counterpart. Muhammad…

