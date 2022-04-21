French viewers judge Emmanuel Macron as a more dynamic leader than his electoral rival, Marine Le Pen, although he loses his arrogance. This is indicated by the polls carried out after the face-to-face meeting that both candidates held on television on Wednesday night. Both the citizens who followed the debate and the majority of the national and international media value the stronger and more critical attitude of the outgoing president, although they point out that the candidate for National Regrouping did a much better job than in the previous debate in 2017.

According to the Elabe study for the BFMTV network and the magazine ‘L’Express’, 59% of those surveyed consider that the centrist candidate was more convincing than his opponent, compared to 39% who think that Le Pen was the winner. Unsurprisingly, 97% of Macron’s supporters think he won the debate, while 85% of Le Pen’s voters think she was the most credible.

One of the unknowns of the second round of the elections, which will take place on Sunday, is which of the two candidates will benefit from the ballots of the supporters of the far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who came third in the first round. . Experts see an indication of weight in the polls carried out among these voters in the heat of Wednesday’s debate, which incidentally was one of the least watched in French electoral history, with 15.6 million viewers, almost a million fewer than those they witnessed the face to face of 2017 between the same protagonists and far from the 30 million that reaped these acts in the 80s or the 20 million that registered in 2007.

Among Mélenchon voters, 61% think that Macron was more convincing and 39% say the same about the leader of National Regroupment. Mélenchon has not revealed his preferences and has limited himself to asking his followers not to abstain, which accelerated the attempts before the cameras of the outgoing president and the far-right leader to get hold of his ballots.

Viewers judged that Macron, who is running for re-election after five years at the Elysée Palace, was the most dynamic, the most sincere and the one with the best project for the country, although 50% found him arrogant in his duel. dialectic with Le Pen. One out of two respondents sees this as the more disturbing of the two candidates, despite the fact that in recent years he has washed his party’s image and has softened his speech to make it more presentable to the electorate. .

The operation has worked, at least to a notable extent, as 37% of viewers consider that Le Pen is closer to the concerns of the French, compared to 34% of Macron. 51% think that the far-right can change things, compared to 29% who think the same of the head of government. The international press also underlines that the candidate of La República en Marcha is an experienced polemicist. ‘The Guardian’ affirms that, in the case of his opponent, he came “much better prepared” than in 2017. On that occasion, he exhibited a strongly radical attitude, as opposed to the greater pragmatism shown on Wednesday and that may favor him to mobilize the abstainers in his favour.

The medium that dwells in greater depth on the main stumbling block of the far-right candidate is ‘The Financial Times’, which emphasizes how the outgoing president “mercilessly exploited” the loan granted in 2014 by a Russian bank to National Regroupment.