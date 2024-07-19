The ruling party MP Yaël Braun-Pivet has been re-elected as president of the French National Assembly. In a very fragmented chamber, this victory, by a simple majority, is a breath of fresh air for the ruling party and a major blow to the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP), which, after its victory in the legislative elections, is demanding that the party be given the post of prime minister.

#Macron #wins #game #Assembly #political #game