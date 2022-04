Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. We will have more information soon.

French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on Sunday (24) after obtaining between 15.2 and 16.4 points of difference over his rival, Marine Le Pen, in the second round of the presidential elections, according to four vote projections. Exit polls already pointed to a victory for Macron, despite Le Pen winning the most votes in French overseas territories.

The biggest advantage is given by the Ipsos institute, with 58.2% for Macron against 41.8% for Le Pen, while the smallest appears in the projection of Elabe (57.6% against 42.4%). Despite the victory, these projections show Macron with half the lead he had five years ago.

Shortly after the projections, Le Pen acknowledged his defeat, but denounced what he called “unfair methods”, without going into details, and considered that his results, where projections indicate more than 40% of votes, are already a victory.