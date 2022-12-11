French Sports Minister Amelie Odia Castera said today, Sunday, that President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the semi-final match in the FIFA World Cup between France and Morocco on Wednesday.

France, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2018, will compete with Morocco for a place in the final after beating England 2-1 and Morocco beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

“The details of the trip have not been finalized, of course, but he intends to,” the minister said.

Macron’s office said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if his country reached that stage.