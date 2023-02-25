Macron to visit Beijing in April and ask China to put pressure on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to China in early April. About it informs news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) on its Twitter.

Before the trip, Macron urged Beijing to help France put pressure on Russia to find ways to end the conflict in Ukraine and bring peace.

Like adds TASS, Macron welcomed the inclusion of China in the “effort to ensure peace.” The politician also expressed the opinion that peace is impossible without the withdrawal of Russian troops and “observance of the territorial sovereignty of the people of Ukraine.” In addition, the French president is sure that international pressure on Russia is necessary “so that it does not use either nuclear or chemical weapons.”

Earlier it was reported that Emmanuel Macron, during a telephone conversation, called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to increase pressure on Russia. It is noted that the French leader called “increasing support for Ukraine so that it can win” as a priority.