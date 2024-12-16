The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Monday that he will decree “national mourning” for the passage of Cyclone Chido on the island of Mayotte, which could have left hundreds of victims, and that will travel “in the next few days” to the affected area.

“I will travel to Mayotte in the coming days to support our fellow citizens, public officials and mobilized relief forces,” he indicated in a message on the social network “all measures” necessary to help its inhabitants.

In Mayotte, approximately 100,000 inhabitants without any documentationwhich are added to some 320,000 that appear in the official census. French authorities have deployed up to 800 officers and 400 gendarmes in the last 48 hours.

The Overseas Minister, François-Noël Buffet, stated this Monday from Mayotte that the island is “really devastated” and that “no place” is saved, which is why he has appealed to the solidarity of the French, as reported by the BFM TV channel.









For his part, the outgoing Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau, has indicated that the authorities are considering impose a curfew. “It is a tool that the prefect can activate if he considers it necessary,” he added at a press conference.

Retailleau admitted shortly before during the day that “days and days” will pass until there is an official balance of victims. The Muslim tradition professed by 95% of the population of this overseas territory, located between Madagascar and the southeastern coast of continental Africa, requires the burial of the deceased within a maximum period of 24 hours.