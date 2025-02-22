The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said this Saturday that he will talk to his American counter a month.

“That is part of the issues that we are going to defend, because when you speak between allies and partners you cannot Wanting to suffer the other with tariffs “Macron responded when asked about whether Trump’s threats weigh on agriculture will be part of the discussions.

The French president, who has made a visit to the Paris Agriculture Hall that has opened this morning, has claimed that threats or other measures are affecting the activity of familiesas in agriculture, and that is why he will address those issues with the US president.

“I’m going to talk about that,” he should underline, “because all that is needed. I’m going to talk because export is also part of The strength of our agriculture “which is “one of the great export sectors of France”, which are not limited to luxury and aeronautics.

The French president has insisted that “The agricultural and agri -food sector is a large export sectorso that you have to defend it, make it even more competitive so that you can conquer new markets. “

Macron travels tomorrow to Washington to meet Monday with Trump with a Agenda centered on the war in Ukraineafter the meeting this week in the riad of the diplomatic responsible for the United States and Russia, in the absence of Ukrainians and Europeans, and Trump’s successive statements about their intention to quickly end war.

Asked if it is optimistic about the meeting, the French president has responded that he is “determined on all the issues for a dialogue that I hope He will be friendly, as always, but at the same time clear. “

“We will share our agreements, our disagreements and I hope, above all, that We will find solutions on the question of Ukraineabout the question of tariffs and others, “he said.

Regarding the Trump threats to impose additional tariffs To European products, Elysee has recalled that commercial issues are the competence of the European Union, not of the member countries, and that The answers adopted will be “at European level.”

The French presidency has warned that “If the EU is attacked with unfair tariffs, we are willing to act“, but emphasizing that” if there are decisions, they will be made at European level. “

Macron, which this week has organized Two meetings on the Ukraine Crisis With about twenty European countries and with Canada, it carries several messages for Trump in its suitcases.

Essentially that You cannot pretend a peace agreement without taking into account the Ukrainiansthat Europeans also have to be on the table because what is decide puts into play the security of the entire continent and that Europeans have become aware that they must assume a more important part of their safety.

NO TO THE EU-MERCOSUR AGREEMENT

On the other hand, Macron has reiterated on Saturday his opposition to the commercial agreement between the European Union and Mercosur for generating “unfair competition” to community farmers, and has said that he will do “everything possible” so that he does not go ahead.

“As signed is a bad text and, therefore, We will do our best so that it does not follow its wayto protect French and European food sovereignty, “Macron told the press just before the inauguration of the Paris Agriculture, which this year has Morocco as a guest country.

He explained that his government is working to try to establish a locking minority between the states of the European Union To paralyze the text of the agreement, whose negotiation ended in December 2024 between the European Commission and Mercosur. A locking minority would demand, At least four member states that represent, at least, the 35% of the population.

Another line of action that Macron has cited is to prevent the European Commission from deciding to split the agreement in a political and a commercial part for avoid having to be ratified by the twenty -seven parliamentsgiven the risk that in some – like French – there is no majority.

Macron has also said that will work to “convince all our partners” to reject the agreement with the idea that “our arguments are the same in all European countries to defend European production capacity.”

In France there is a practically unanimous political consensus against the UE-Mercosur agreementconcluded after practically two negotiation decades, and the reasons are that it is estimated that it will favor the entry of much more competitive products in terms of prices because in South America there are no environmental and sanitary rules to which the French are subjected.

Macron has also criticized that The text does not include the so -called “mirror clauses” to impose the same rules of production that French farmers have to comply with and “protect from unfair competition.”

He has compared the UE-Mercosur agreement with that of EU-Canadá, which in practice already applies and for which Macron does defend the ratification, because, in his opinion, in that case the Two blocks share the same conception of agriculture France is already serving you to increase exports.

Agricultural sector

The Chief of the French State, who a year ago at the same inauguration of the Hall of Agriculture was violently booed and attacked at a time of great protests in the sector, has worked this time to underline the message that “Our farmers cannot be the adjustment variable.”

Has insisted that they can’tr “nor the purchasing power adjustment variable”nor “the adjustment variable of agricultural agreements” such as Mercosur.

On the question of prices, he has accent on the beginning, registered in the law, that “Products cannot be sold below its production cost“

In the protests of the French agricultural sector of Demand your abandonment and the demands of administrative simplification against the bureaucracy that farmers and the controls to which they are subjected.

Agricultural unions complained that in France they have to National standards that overlap the European and that make them less competitive in front of their colleagues from other EU countries. Therefore, an agricultural guidance law definitely adopted by the French Parliament last day 20 stipulates a series of rules that respond to that demand.

In this regard, Macron has affirmed that “We must assume that we have to produce to feed the French and Europeans, but also to export”. In the name of “food sovereignty,” he reiterated that “our responsibility is to produce in our territory.”