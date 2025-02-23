The French president, Emmanuel Macron, travels this Sunday to Washington to be received on Monday by Donald Trump, after having collected throughout the week the feeling of his European and allied partners, with the idea that a peace can be achieved in Ukraine “Fair solid and lasting.”

In an X message, Macron explains that In the last hours She has spoken with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; with the president of the European Council, António Costa; with the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz; With the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and Hungary, Viktor Orban, and with the Turkish president, Recep Tayip Erdogan.

They are the last contacts after the meetings he organized on Monday and Wednesday with about twenty leaders of countries in the countries of the countries European Union (EU) but also from other European countries and even Canada.

In his message the Chief of the French State emphasizes that after those discussions, “we are committed to La Paz returns to Ukraine fairly, solid and lasting and that the safety of Europeans is reinforced in all future negotiations. “

As explained this Sunday French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, He accompanies Macron on his trip to Washington, the French president takes Washington several messages for Trump.

Among the main ones, who has to press Putin to commit to negotiate a true peace and Not a mere high fire which later can violate as happened with the 2014 Minsk protocols signed between Moscow and kyiv under the auspices of France and Germany.

But also that Ukraine has to be part of any peace negotiation, which will only arrive when the Ukrainians decide to depose weapons, something they will only access if they have solid guarantees that Putin will not take advantage to rearm and to resume hostilities later.

And that Europeans also have to be on the table because They are the ones who will have to offer peace guarantees to Ukraineseen Trump’s will to retire more and more from the old continent and because what is at stake is his own security.