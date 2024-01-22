From May 26 to 28, French President Emmanuel Macron will conduct a state visit to Germany that was scheduled to take place last year, and will be the first for a French president since the year 2000, according to what the Elysee Palace announced Monday evening.

During a visit to Berlin in honor of the memory of former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, the French President met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who extended an invitation to him for a state visit at the end of May.

The visit, which will last three days, will allow, according to the French presidency, to “shed light on the common commitment” of the two countries to democracy.

This visit was scheduled to take place in early July 2023, but the French President asked for it to be postponed.

On Monday, the French President held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which they discussed several issues.