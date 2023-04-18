Bloomberg: Macron expects to work with China on a plan for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to approach China with a plan that could contribute to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, writes Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with such plans.

Macron has already tasked his foreign policy adviser, Emmanuel Bonn, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, with developing a framework program that could serve as a basis for future talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Macron’s strategy assumes that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place as early as this summer, if everything goes according to plan.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also said on April 16 that the international community should form all conditions for a return to peace talks on the conflict in Ukraine.