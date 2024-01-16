French President Emmanuel Macron will answer questions from the media in an unusual press conference this Tuesday, January 16, as he seeks to turn his second term around with a new cabinet. The meeting with the press, scheduled from 8:15 p.m. local time (2:15 p.m. Bogotá) will be broadcast live on France 24 in Spanish.

Emmanuel Macron is expected to set the course for the youngest prime minister in the history of France, Gabriel Attal, 34, elected to office last week, during the press conference that the 46-year-old president will offer this Tuesday, December 16. January, starting at 8:15 p.m. local time.

The press conference at the Elysee Palace represents the first question-and-answer session led by Macron in almost five years.

The president, accused by his opponents of being distant and even having monarchical tendencies, regularly responds to questions from journalists abroad, but rarely participates in a widely covered press conference at home.

Protesters at a rally against the new French immigration law in Bordeaux on January 14, 2024. © Philippe Lopez/AFP

Instead, Macron has chosen to communicate through videos and social media posts, as well as through formal addresses to the nation, as he has done in times of acute crises domestically and internationally.

But Macron currently hopes to give a boost to his second term, after his re-election in April 2022, a period of Government that has faced obstacles such as the lack of a parliamentary majority, massive protests against his pension reform and divisions within his ranks. for the immigration bill, approved in the Legislature on December 19.

This latest measure that tightens immigration and asylum rules has also triggered a series of demonstrations in the streets of Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyon, among other cities, where thousands of citizens demand its annulment.

Recent changes in the Macron Administration

The head of state tilted his cabinet slightly to the right last week, just a few months before the European Parliament elections next June, in which the far-right National Rally party appears on track to defeat Renacimiento, the ruling party. .

However, on January 9, he also appointed Gabriel Attal, a young 34-year-old politician who comes from the left-wing political wing, but who has high levels of popularity among many conservative voters, as the new prime minister.

The leader of the Elysée has called for the renewed ministerial team led by Attal to be “revolutionary” and recover the spirit of bold change from when Macron was first elected president of the nation, in 2017.

Nevertheless, Critics have pointed out a lack of women in senior ministerial positionsmostly unchanged, and have questioned the Government's priorities after education and jobs reports were relegated to ministries with other responsibilities.

The newly appointed French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, listens to the speech of the outgoing Premier, Élisabeth Borne, during a handover ceremony, in the courtyard of the Hotel Matignon, official residence of the French Prime Ministers, in Paris, France, on January 9, 2024. © Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

This Tuesday's press conference generates great expectations. The last time Macron opened himself up to questions from journalists in this way was at a press conference in April 2019, after the so-called 'yellow vest' revolt, initially against a proposed increase in the fuel tax that it was later discarded. That was a big challenge for his first term.

Although he spoke to reporters for four hours in 2022, he did so in the middle of his re-election campaign.

Macron promised to speak to the nation after Parliament approved the controversial immigration law, a move that was seen as a victory for far-right ideology.

The president, who points out that some elements of this legislation are unconstitutional, announced that the Constitutional Council will rule on the legality of this norm on January 25.

