French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Reported by France 24.

It is noted that the meeting will take place in the morning of September 29 in Lithuania. This will happen after Tikhanovskaya asked Macron to mediate in the settlement of the political crisis in Belarus and involve Russian President Vladimir Putin in this process. The leader of the Belarusian opposition also called Macron “one of the strongest leaders in Europe and the world.”

Earlier, Macron expressed admiration for the participants in the protests in Belarus and called on President Alexander Lukashenko to voluntarily leave his post. In response, Lukashenko advised the French leader “as an experienced politician – to an immature one” to take up the internal affairs of his country.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. The CEC announced that Lukashenka won 80 percent of the vote, Tikhanovskaya 10 percent. This sparked massive protests across the country that have been going on for 50 days.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram