French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during her visit to Vilnius if she requests a meeting. This was announced on Monday, September 28, by the spokesman for the French government Gabriel Attal.

“If Svetlana Tikhanovskaya asks for a meeting, the President of the Republic will meet with her during his visit,” he said during a briefing, which was broadcast on Twitter at the Elysee Palace.

According to Attal, the visit of the French leader to Lithuania is scheduled for Monday, and on Tuesday he will arrive in Latvia.

On September 27, Macron commented on the situation in Belarus. He called what is happening in the republic a crisis of power, adding that “[президент страны Александр] Lukashenka must leave. “

The French leader expressed admiration for the Belarusian demonstrators and said that Russia should push Lukashenko “to respect the people’s suffrage and the release of political prisoners.”

Lukashenka, in turn, said that he saw no logic in Macron’s call to leave his post, and advised his French colleague to deal with the internal affairs of his country. In addition, the Belarusian leader noted that the French president himself, following his own logic, should have resigned two years ago, when “yellow vests” had just started to appear on the streets of Paris.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. Since that moment, the protests of the dissent have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Lukashenka won with 80.1% of the vote.

On September 23, Lukashenka was inaugurated at the Minsk Palace of Independence. However, the authorities of Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia refused to recognize him as the president of Belarus.