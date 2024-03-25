Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/25/2024 – 20:08

Indigenous leader will receive decoration during the French president's visit to Belém. Brazilians who received the honor include figures such as D. Pedro 2° and former presidents. French president, Emmanuel Macron, will decorate the chief on Tuesday (26/03) Raoni with the Legion of Honor, the highest French distinction, on the first day of his official trip to Brazil, the French government announced this Monday.

The award will be made to Raoni Metuktire, 92 years old, in Belém, Pará. According to the French government, the honor will be given to Raoni for his role as an “international figure in the fight for the preservation of the Amazon forest and the culture of the original peoples”.

Created in 1802 by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honor is the highest honor granted by France to citizens of the country and foreigners in recognition of their merits. It has three degrees and two dignities. In addition to Emperor Dom Pedro II, former presidents Eurico Gaspar Dutra, Juscelino Kubitschek, José Sarney and Fernando Henrique Cardoso are among the Brazilians who have already received the honor.

In 2013, the city of Paris had already granted Raoni the title of honorary citizen.

The French president and the Kayapo leader have already met on other occasions. One of them occurred in 2019. The last, in June 2023, when Macron received him at the Élysée Palace, in Paris, to discuss the protection of forests and the rights of indigenous peoples. In addition to Macron, Raoni has also been received in the past by three other presidents of the Republic: François Mitterand, Jacques Chirac and François Hollande.

Raoni has traveled the world in recent decades to raise awareness about the threat of Amazon destruction.

As part of Macron's visit to Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will receive the Frenchman in Belém, in the first stage of the bilateral visit to Latin America, which seeks to relaunch the relationship with Brazil. The visit takes place after a period of distance following the turmoil recorded in Brazil from 2016 and the open animosity of former president Jair Bolsonaro's government between 2019 and 2022.

This is the first visit by a French Chief Executive to the country in more than ten years. The last visit by a French leader had taken place in 2013, with the socialist François Hollande.

The three-day visit will also include trips to Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília.

jps (Reuters, AFP, ots)