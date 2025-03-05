Emmanuel Macron delivered on Wednesday one of the most serious speeches in the history of the V Republic, stating that Europe has entered a «New era», When Russia “is at war against European democracies.”

Announced the historical dimension of … The crises in progress, Macron continued his message to the nation in this way: «Russia has turned its war against Ukraine into a world conflict. It has mobilized in our continent North Korean soldiers, Iranian military teams, increasing its military arsenal spectacularly, disturbing. The Russia of President Putin violates our borders to kill those who oppose their power, manipulate the elections in Romania and Moldova, organizes computer attacks against our hospitals to try to block them ».

“For our part,” Macron continued, “we decided to support Ukraine and Sanction Russia,” adding: “The Ukrainian people fight not only for their freedom. It also fights for our security, threatened. Peace and freedom are not guaranteed in our continent. The Russian threat is there and plays all the countries of Europe ».

In Macron’s opinion, Europe must urgently face the construction of a system of self -defense and self -defense, waiting for the European summit of Thursday to begin to clear the budgetary land, opening new lands of industrial and military cooperation: «We must continue helping Ukraine and helping ourselves. Peace cannot be a capitulation of Ukraine against Russia. Peace cannot be based on the sinking of Ukraine, nor with a cessation of fragile fire. We cannot trust Russia’s word, which has violated his promises on many occasions. In that field we work with English, Germans and other European countries ».

Meeting with Chiefs of the General Staff

The French president aspires to go much further. Next week the Chiefs of Staff of the armies of the countries that are willing to send soldiers to Ukraine will meet in Paris, to fulfill military missions that are about to be defined. Macron justified such a decision, unprecedented, since World War II, for these reasons: “That peace is negotiated in Ukraine, quickly, or not, European states must be able to defend and deter new military actions against their freedom.”

Given the possible deployment of European soldiers, in Ukraine, Macron made this qualification: «Our soldiers will not go to Ukraine to fight if not, on the contrary, to guarantee signed peace and to guarantee the fulfillment of all commitments. “We must be able to ensure our safety and defense,” Macron continued, adding: “We are still faithful to NATO, but we must strengthen our independence. The future of Europe cannot be in the hands of Washington and Moscow «.

Hours before Macron pronounced his speech to the nation, Ihor Brusylo, deputy chief of the Volodimir Zelenski cabinet declared: “The president of France is the leader who can get Europe to support his vision of the conflict.”

Dinner with Orbán, ‘intimate enemy’

After his solemn message to La Nación, Macron held a work dinner with Hungarian Prime Minister, Víktor Orbán, old ‘Intimate enemy ‘.

For years, the French president has repeated on many occasions that Orbán is the incarnation of an “illiberal right” that he has always considered a “threat” for the political construction of Europe.

Orbán’s historical positions, very close to those of Vladimir Putin, his opposition to military aid to Ukraine and his most enthusiastic fidelity to the “axis” Trump – Putin, are in the antipodes of Macron’s personal positions.

Given the historical gravity of the crisis, the French president has considered appropriate to try to “convince” Orbán of the urgency of a “common response” of the EU, avoiding differences that would be catastrophic for the future of Europe. It remains to be seen if dinner, in Elíseo will have concrete and positive fruits at the European summit consecrated to the future of European security and defense.