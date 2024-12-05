The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, addressed the nation this Thursday and assured that he rules out resigning and that he will appoint a new prime minister “in the coming days” and that he will be in charge of “preparing a budget for the year 2025″ as a task. major”.

As had been announced, the head of state reiterated that he will “fully” exercise his mandate until 2027 and insults the opposition with his “cynicism” and wanting to convey a “sense of chaos.” He reiterated that “the extreme right and the extreme left united in an anti-republican front” whose only objective is the 2027 presidential elections.

(news in development)