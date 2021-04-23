French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that no one would be allowed to threaten Chad, as he participated in the funeral of the country’s president, Idriss Deby, who was killed on the front line while fighting rebels this week.

“We will not allow anyone to threaten Chad’s stability and territorial integrity, neither today nor tomorrow,” Macron said in a speech during Deby’s funeral.