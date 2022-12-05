“I can tell you that what we decided with President Biden is to solve precisely these problems. And they are solvable,” Macron added, in an interview with the “60 Minutes” program on the American “CBS” news network.

On Friday, the French president had expressed his desire to “settle” the issue of trade “waivers” that the European Union is asking the United States to include in its climate plan by the first quarter of 2023.

“For me, by the beginning of next year, we should have settled this issue,” Macron told the press in New Orleans, the day after his meeting with his US counterpart in Washington.

On the eve of his visit to the White House, Macron considered the huge subsidies and tax exemptions provided for electric cars, batteries and renewable energy projects made in the United States “very hostile”.

The value of the measures contained in the inflation control law proposed by Biden, and approved last summer, is $ 420 billion.

France has previously expressed hope for exemptions.

On Thursday, Joe Biden expressed his willingness to correct “flaws” in the law, without clearly stating any exceptions or concessions.

Macron considered that his “sincere speech with President Biden” had borne fruit.

He said, “It was my duty to say this speech in the name of Europe, not only in the name of France,” noting that Washington did not discuss the law with the European Union before it was enacted.