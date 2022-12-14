French politician Filippo called the President of the country Macron crazy because of assistance to Ukraine

French politician Florian Filippo said that President Emmanuel Macron’s policy of supporting Ukraine is insane. He made this comment on social media. Twitter.

Filippo wrote that Macron announced a 76.5 million euro package for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He added that Paris supports Kyiv while the French are out of work, and schools and hospitals are working without heating.

“When will these madmen be stopped?!” Filippo was outraged.

Earlier it was reported that a number of countries will allocate one billion euros to Ukraine. This statement was made by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. She stressed that about 70 states will provide urgent support to Kyiv.