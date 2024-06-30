Filippo: Macron is deliberately trying to create chaos in France by pitting the opposition against each other

French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to cause chaos in the country by pitting two opposition blocs with different views against each other, says French politician and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot. In a conversation with RIA News he accused Macron of intending to resort to an exceptional clause in the constitution that would grant him emergency powers.

“After the first round of elections, we see that the situation is uncertain. Next week, it is possible that the National Rally will have an absolute majority, but this has not yet been decided. It is also possible that no one will have a majority, and this will mean chaos,” Filippo explained.

According to the politician, the French president was counting on this in order, in particular, to be able to apply Article 16 of the constitution, which would give him full power. “This is reality, the French media even wrote about it,” Philippot added.

Earlier, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, said that he intends to become the country’s prime minister. This is how the politician reacted to the preliminary results of voting in parliament.