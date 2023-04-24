French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Sunday of the eventual rise to power of far-right leader Marine Le Pen and suggested he should have done more to explain his unpopular pension reform to citizens.

In an interview with readers of the newspaper Le Parisien, the 45-year-old president warned – as did politicians of other tendencies – that Le Pen would be in a position to win the presidential elections in 2027.

She is seen as the main beneficiary of the turmoil unleashed in France after Macron’s decision to raise the retirement age and the required contribution time, which gave rise to three months of strikes and protests.

“Marine Le Pen will arrive [ao poder] if we don’t know how to respond to the country’s challenges and if we establish the habit of lying or denying reality”, declared Macron.

The president faces a barrage of criticism for pushing his pension reform through the House of Parliament without holding a vote and using controversial constitutional power.

Two-thirds of voters are against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, according to polls, and raising the mandatory contribution years to 43 to qualify for a full pension.

The measure did not seem to have the approval of a majority of deputies when the government decided to resort to article 49.3 of the Constitution to carry it out.

Since the start of the year, Macron has kept a low profile, leaving it to his prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, to deal with criticism of the reform.

“Perhaps the mistake was not being present enough to give substance to the reform and carry it out myself,” added Macron, detailing, however, that he still has “confidence” in Borne.

After promulgating the law earlier this month, Macron undertook a tour of France to reach out to citizens in the east and south of the country, where he was met with boos.

Angry demonstrators chased him, as well as his ministers, throwing pots and pans to express their dissatisfaction.