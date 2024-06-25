Home page politics

Macron has brought forward the parliamentary elections in France. He accuses the candidate parties of being able to provoke a civil war.

Paris – Less than a week before the first round of the parliamentary elections in France, President Emmanuel Macron has described the parties on the right and left as a threat to the country. The political programs of the right-wing populist National Rally (RN) and the left-wing populist party La France Insoumise (LFI) could lead to a “civil war,” he said in a podcast on Monday (June 24). Meanwhile, RN leader Jordan Bardella reiterated that he is aiming for the office of prime minister. His party is “ready” to take power.

Macron said in the podcast “Génération Do It Yourself” that the RN “divides society and drives it to civil war” “because people are being referred to a religion or an origin.” The newspaper reports The TribuneThe President has made similar accusations against La France Insoumise, which proposes a “form of communitarianism”. This too could lead to civil war because it “first of all refers people exclusively to their affiliation, religion or community”.

French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly in response to the defeat of his liberal forces in the European elections.

Macron is unpopular – 74 percent of French people are unhappy with his presidency

RN chief Bardella criticized the statements: “A President of the Republic should not say something like that,” he told the broadcaster M6He wants to “restore security for all French people,” Bardella added.

Macron had, after his party’s defeat in the European elections early parliamentary elections have been called for on June 30 and July 7. The RN is ahead in the polls with 35 percent, followed by the left-green electoral alliance New Popular Front with just under 30 percent. Macron’s government camp is lagging behind at around 20 percent.

Rassemblement National: Right on the rise in France under Le Pen

A survey by the French opinion research institute Ifop for the Sunday newspaper The Sunday Journal also suggests that a large proportion of French people are dissatisfied with Macron’s presidency. According to the survey, 74 percent of people are somewhat or very unhappy with him as the incumbent. Macron’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had better ratings in the survey, with a total of 41 percent in favor.

Right-wing extremist Bardella: He wants to “talk” to Chancellor Scholz

RN leader Bardella confirmed at the presentation of his election program in Paris that he was aiming for the office of prime minister. However, he only wanted to take on this role if he had an absolute majority in the National Assembly. If his camp got an absolute majority, he would aim for a “government of national unity” in which he would also appoint representatives of civil society. “We are ready,” said Bardella, referring to taking power after the election.

The right-wing populist rejected the warning issued by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) against a victory for the right-wing populists in France. “These are political reservations from a political competitor with whom we do not agree,” said Bardella. If he becomes head of government, however, he would definitely like to “start a conversation with the Chancellor,” said the 28-year-old.

Resistance is brewing ahead of the French election

Macron wants to continue supporting Ukraine

At the same time, he announced a more confident French approach in the EU In particular, he wants to negotiate a reduced contribution from France to the EU budget, said the party leader of the Rassemblement National (RN).

Bardella reiterated that Ukraine should continue to receive support in principle. However, he described the delivery of long-range missiles and the deployment of French ground troops to Ukraine as a “red line”.

Macron, meanwhile, stressed his country’s “unequivocal determination” to continue to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. The president said he was not weakened on the diplomatic stage and that he would continue to set France’s course in Ukraine policy, even if he may have to come to terms with a prime minister who is less committed to supporting Kyiv after the election.

Programme of the right-wing extremist Rassemblement National: Pension reform remains for the time being

With regard to domestic policy, RN leader Bardella announced that if his party wins the election, certain professional bans would be imposed on French people with dual nationality. “Strategic state positions will be reserved for French nationals,” said Bardella. This will serve to “protect against foreign attempts at interference.”

At the same time, he limited several of his previous election promises or postponed them to a later date, such as the withdrawal of pension reform. He cited France’s economic situation as the reason for this. Nevertheless, if he wins the election, he wants to reduce VAT on electricity and fuel and negotiate exceptions in Brussels for this.

“Big Bang of Authority” – Bardella wants to change school policy

The RN leader confirmed his plans to prevent immigration – for example by raising the bar for family reunification and systematically deporting foreigners without papers. With regard to school policy, Bardella promised a “big bang of authority”. This included a complete ban on mobile phones in schools up to the Abitur and the nationwide introduction of school uniforms from primary school onwards. The previously uniform middle school system is to be replaced by a multi-level school system based on the German example. (AFP/ses)