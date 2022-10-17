French President Emmanuel Macron has warned European monetary policy makers against approaching demand as a way to curb inflation, given that the French economy is not growing significantly, unlike the US economy.
According to Bloomberg news agency, the French president said that the price jump in Europe was caused above all by external factors, and is not linked to the severity of consumer spending.
“I am concerned to see a lot of experts and European monetary policy makers explain to us that we must limit demand in Europe, in order to better contain inflation,” Macron said.
The French president added that fiscal measures to protect households and businesses from the full force of the energy crisis have prevented wages and costs from accelerating out of control, and stopped rising consumer prices, which are becoming more prevalent.
“We cannot only have national policies, because they distort the heart of the European continent,” Macron said.
Macron added that a key element in tackling inflation is to continue making reforms to boost competition.
