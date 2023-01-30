Macron said that Ukraine should not strike at the territory of the Russian Federation from Western weapons

Ukraine should not strike at the territory of the Russian Federation from weapons supplied to it by the West, said French President Emmanuel Macron. He spoke about this at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in The Hague, writes RIA News.

The French politician named one of the criteria for the supply of weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) – they should not lead to an escalation of the conflict. “That is, the weapons supplied by us should not strike Russian territory,” he warned.

Earlier it became known that France and Italy are close to the final agreement on technical details for the supply of SAMP / T anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) to Ukraine. The political decision to transfer the air defense system has already been made, and the technical details are being finalized due to the complexity of the system.