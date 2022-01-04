He added, “I would like to run. When health conditions allow and things become clear to me, and given the political equation, I will reveal (the decision).”

In response to questions from the newspaper’s readers, he confirmed: “This decision is solidified in me. I need to make sure that I can achieve what I want.”

Macron’s words to the newspaper constitute the clearest indication from the French president to the possibility of running for office, without putting an end to the state of anticipation about his intentions.

Macron, who won the 2017 presidential election pledging to reform France to restore its role as a superpower, is considered the favorite to win the election, but analysts warn that his victory is not inevitable.

Macron faces competition from the right-wing Marine Le Pen, who won a landslide victory in the second round of the presidential election in 2017, as well as from the right-wing Eric Zemmour.

However, most analysts expect that Valerie Pecres, the right-wing candidate, will be his biggest competitor, if she reaches the second round of the elections.

The left has so far failed to unite behind a single candidate.

The latest opinion poll published on Tuesday showed Macron leading the most in the first round with 23 percent of the vote, followed by Pecres and Zemmour with 15 percent, and Marine Le Pen with 15 percent, while the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Molonchon got 13 percent.