French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the subprefecture of Saint-Nazaire, on the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France, September 22, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he planned to call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss Russian bombings and drone strikes in Ukraine, as well as the possibility of a deal on nuclear power plant safety. from Zaporozhye.

“The most pressing issue today is to continue calling for a truce in bombing and drone strikes,” Macron told a news conference after the European summit in Brussels. “I intend to appeal to President Putin on this matter because very clearly these attacks are, in large part, war crimes, [têm como alvo] the civilian infrastructure, the civilians themselves,” he said.

“That’s not the nature of the special operation he launched, the war he launched at the beginning, which was a territorial conquest,” he added.

“I would like this call to convince certain powers such as China, India and others to join us and put pressure on Russia”, continued the head of state. The French president is also involved in negotiations, around the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to guarantee the safety of five nuclear power plants in Ukraine, including the one in Zaporizhzhia occupied by the Russian army.

“I want us to be able to obtain the total withdrawal of heavy weapons, light weapons and the Armed Forces. We are very close to achieving that”, he pointed out.

Along with the French president, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, current president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), called on Tuesday (13) “an immediate halt to air strikes and drone attacks against civilian populations and Ukrainian infrastructure”.