Macron wants to make life as miserable as possible for unvaccinated people

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to annoy unvaccinated people as much as possible and make them “pissed”. He used in there an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien the ’emmerder’ derived from the French swear word ‘merde’. That came to him as well from politics as well as being criticized on social media.

Macron says he wants to bully unvaccinated people “to the bone” by “limiting them as much as possible to access to social life activities.” He refers to urgent operations that must be postponed because people refuse to be vaccinated.

“How can we nip this in the bud?” asks the president rhetorically. “By irritating them even more. I’m not going to put them in jail or have them vaccinated by force, but from January 15 you can no longer go to a restaurant, drink coffee or go to the theater unvaccinated.”

There is strong criticism from both the right-wing and left-wing opposition to the firm statements by Macron, who also indicated in the same interview that he wanted a second term as president. According to the AFP news agency, the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen says that Macron “seriously divides the nation” and the left-wing party LFI speaks of “a horrific statement.”

France last year introduced a health passport for people who can present a negative PCR test or have been vaccinated. The government now wants to change that to a vaccination passport, which would allow only vaccinated people access to restaurants, cafes and various other public places.