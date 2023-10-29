French President says he will present a proposal to the Council of Ministers at the end of the year to approve it in 2024

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Sunday (October 29, 2023) that he will present a bill to include abortion as a right in the French Constitution.

According to Macron, the proposal will be sent this week to the Council of State (a French body that acts as a legal advisor to the Executive Branch) and presented to the French Council of Ministers at the end of 2023.

“In 2024, women’s freedom to seek abortion will be irreversible”said Macron on his official profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with the announcement, the French president reposted a publication from March 8 of this year, International Women’s Day. Macron had promised to review the French Magna Carta regarding termination of pregnancy.

The Prime Minister of France, Élisabeth Borne, reposted Macron’s statement on her official X account and wrote that “nothing should impede women’s freedom to seek abortion”.

In the country, abortion has been decriminalized since 1975 and allowed until the 14th week of pregnancy.

On November 25, 2022, the National Assembly of France, where the deputies serve, approved a project that would add abortion as a right guaranteed by the Constitution. To be approved, revisions to the French Constitution must go through a referendum or receive the approval of at least 3/5 of the assembled members of the two Houses of the French Parliament: the National Assembly and the Senate.