French President Emmanuel Macron wants to “behead” the jihadist groups related to Al-Qaida that threaten the Sahel, while urging the international community to become more involved in the fight against terrorism in the region. “We fight against a common enemy: Islamist terrorism,” he recalled at a press conference. The president participated this Monday from Paris via videoconference in the G5 Sahel summit, which brought together the five countries of the region (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad) in N’Djamena. The objective was to take stock of the commitments of the Pau (France) summit a year ago.

Macron believes that it is necessary to strengthen the fight against jihadist groups to “try to go and decapitate these organizations”, to behead these terrorist groups. Although the armed forces deployed in the area of ​​the three borders (between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso) have hit terrorist armed groups, the “threat persists”, warned the heads of state of the G5 Sahel and France in a final statement. The leaders believe that “this threat requires vigilance and perseverance until the total eradication of the scourge of terrorism in this region.”

Paris is targeting two organizations affiliated with Al-Qaida with jihadist Salafi ideology: the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM, for its Arabic acronym) and Katiba Macina. Its leaders “continue to fuel a jihadist agenda” in the Sahel, according to Macron. At the moment, the president does not count – as many ask in France – to drastically reduce his troops in the area, since he considers that doing so now would be “a mistake”, although he could do it gradually in the coming months.

The French president called for greater participation by the international community in the fight against jihadist terrorism in the Sahel. Berlin, however, again refused on Monday to send additional troops to missions to the area. More and more voices in France question the long-term presence of its soldiers in the anti-jihadist operation Barkhane in that African region. Eight years after the start of this operation, 5,100 French soldiers are deployed in the area and 51 French soldiers have died.