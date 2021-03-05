I.Fighting and testing instead of closing is the French government’s new strategy in view of the increasing number of infections. A lockdown at the weekend, as discussed for the capital region, remains taboo for the time being. “We are in a race against the clock,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex a good three months after the start of the French vaccination campaign and called for a “general mobilization” also at the weekend. In the land of the 35-hour week, this cannot be taken for granted. From now on, the vaccination centers are to remain open on Saturday and Sunday, and family doctors are also allowed to vaccinate on weekends.

From March 15th, pharmacists, midwives and nurses will also be allowed to vaccinate. With the “lightning campaign”, the government wants to keep control of the infection process. “As long as the vaccination doses are stacked in the refrigerators, there is no lockdown,” Emmanuel Macron decreed at the latest Corona Security Council in the Elysée Palace. The young president is said to be very annoyed that the French are no longer being vaccinated. The reluctance of nurses in hospitals and old people’s homes is particularly problematic. Only one in three nurses has been vaccinated so far, “that is not normal,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex at a press conference on Thursday evening.

“This is a real scandal”

Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Friday on BFM-TV that the government was considering compulsory vaccination for health professionals, as it already exists for other diseases such as hepatitis B or tetanus. “400,000 vaccine doses from Astra-Zeneca for the nursing staff have not yet found a buyer,” complained the minister. Many people get infected in hospitals. The French health authority Santé public France has found 44,401 cases of infection with the coronavirus in hospitals in recent statistics. Those affected were being treated for other illnesses and became infected in the hospital.

“This is a real scandal,” said François Chast from the Necker Children’s Hospital in Paris. “Many doctors and nurses criticize the government for the sluggish vaccination campaign, but they still do not allow themselves to be vaccinated,” complained the doctor. In the social networks, women report under the hashtag “Nurses in anger” who interpret a compulsory vaccination as a “declaration of war on the helpers in white”. They didn’t want to be used as guinea pigs for new vaccines. “It is problematic to impose a compulsory vaccination if there are significant side effects from the vaccination,” said Celine Laville from the care association “Coordination nationale infirmière. She claimed that after the hepatitis B vaccinations, there were cases of multiple sclerosis among caregivers.

No national incidence limits

The French schools, which have been open since September, are to be tested more intensively. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced 300,000 saliva tests per week. In France, unlike in Germany, the more pleasant saliva tests are recognized by the authorities. The Italian decision to block the export of Astra-Zeneca supplies was approved by Véran. France could also decide to stop exports if the agreed delivery quantities were not met. It is now a matter of vaccinating as many French as possible.

The government reversed last week and approved the British-Swedish manufacturer’s vaccine for people with pre-existing conditions over 65 years of age. Since the beginning of the year, it has been relying on locally limited measures and, unlike the federal government, has not set any incidence limits. The prime minister has now said that there is no exponential increase in infections. The virus is spreading more slowly than feared. The so-called British variant of the virus makes up a good 60 percent of infections, Castex said. In the Pas-de-Calais department on the English Channel, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for a maximum of one hour on weekends.

In Dunkirk as well as on the Cote d’Azur from Menton to Cannes, these weekend restrictions are already being experimented with. The densely populated capital city region of Paris and the port city of Marseille are spared the measure despite comparably high incidence values. In the Moselle department on the border with Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate, six new test centers will be set up to enable commuters to travel to work in Germany. Residents of the department must have a negative test result that is not older than 48 hours with them when they travel to Germany.

European Secretary of State Clément Beaune obtained an impression of the situation during a visit to Sarreguemines. It spoke of a “painful situation”. “Sometimes it’s about 500 meters that separate a child from their school on the other side of the border,” said Beaune. “The excitement about the border controls must not lead to anger or hatred,” he said on radio station RFI. He is in talks with the German authorities.